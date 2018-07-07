Cardinals GM Steve Keim Cited for DUI on 4th of July

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was cited for DUI in Chandler, Arizona, on the Fourth of July.

Per KTAR News, Chandler Police said the citation occurred during a traffic stop.

The Cardinals issued a statement through their official website:

"We are aware of the incident on Wednesday involving Steve Keim. He fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable. Steve immediately alerted the team who in turn reported it to the NFL as required under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to gather information and will handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system."

Keim also issued a statement:

"I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions. Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again."

Keim has been with the organization since 1999, when he started as a scout. The team promoted him to general manager in January 2013 after Rod Graves was fired.

In five seasons as GM, Keim has led the Cardinals to two playoff appearances and one NFC West championship, in 2015. He was given a contract extension in February that runs through the 2022 season.