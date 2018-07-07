Harry Maguire, Dele Alli Goals Lead England Past Sweden to World Cup Semi-Finals

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

England became the third team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday.

The Three Lions entered the match as the favourites and took care of business, setting up a semi-final against Croatia or hosts Russia.

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored the goals in a routine win.

Here are the key takeaways from the third quarter-final.

Despite Missed Chances, Sterling Has to Start Semi-Final

Grading Raheem Sterling's outing on Saturday won't be an easy feat, and when the papers release their marks, you'll likely find his will vary wildly.

The Manchester City forward started the contest in great form, acting as the main danger man for the Three Lions, and for 40 minutes, he was on pace for his best match of the tournament.

Then, he missed a sitter, and doubts about his quality in front of goal started to sink in.

Journalist Patrick Boyland detailed his contrasting fortunes:

For all of Sterling's struggles, the former Liverpool man remains one of the top creative forces in this team. Manager Gareth Southgate can't afford to sit him in the semi-finals—despite his misses, Sterling is sorely needed.

England Set Pieces the Key to World Cup Success

Some international teams may not see the value in set pieces, but England certainly do:

Set pieces are a massive weapon for the Three Lions, who have overcome their creative issues with size, intelligent movement in the box and brute strength. They'll have to continue along those lines, as things will only get harder moving forward.

Croatia have played some of the best football in the tournament, Russia have the size to have success with their own set pieces, and both Belgium and France will like their chances in open space against England. If England want to become world champions, they'll likely have to do it from dead-ball situations.

Croatia Shouldn't Fear Three Lions

England still haven't been seriously tested, but even against the limited Swedes, the team showed their flaws. Creativity in midfield remains a major issue, and there is plenty of space out wide to counter, with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier advancing way up the pitch.

All that plays into Croatia's strengths—they have a lot more talent in central midfield, with Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic in the squad, and they love to attack with pace out wide, led by Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.

The Croats still have to get past Russia later on Saturday, but if they do, they'll like their chances.

What's Next?

England will play their semi-final on Wednesday.