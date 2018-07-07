Serena Williams Says She Missed Daughter's 1st Steps Because of Training

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

Serena Williams of the US returns a ball to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during the Women's Singles first round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday July 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Tennis superstar Serena Williams said Saturday she missed her daughter's first steps because of a training session during the 2018 Wimbledon Championships in London.

"She took her first steps...I was training and missed it," Williams wrote about Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Twitter. "I cried."

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter to the world last September.

Williams is playing her second major tournament since the birth. She reached the fourth round in the French Open before withdrawing because of a pectoral injury. She has now advanced to the same stage of Wimbledon, where she'll face Evgeniya Rodina for a place in the quarterfinals Monday.

