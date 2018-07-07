Manu Ginobili Says Goodbye to Longtime Teammate Tony Parker in Twitter Post

Manu Ginobili Says Goodbye to Longtime Teammate Tony Parker in Twitter PostJuly 7, 2018
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images
After spending 16 years together as teammates with the San Antonio Spurs, Manu Ginobili has bid adieu to Tony Parker.
Ginobili posted a farewell message to Parker on Twitter:
Manu Ginobili @manuginobili
You'll be greatly missed in SA, @tonyparker! Thank you for unforgettable 16 seasons together. Best of luck in Charlotte and see you soon! #MerciTP
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
The Frenchman was drafted 28th overall by the Spurs in 2001. Ginobili came to San Antonio prior to the 2002-03 season, three years after he was drafted.
During their 16 seasons as a backcourt duo, Parker and Ginobili helped the Spurs win four championships in five trips to the NBA Finals.
