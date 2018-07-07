Manu Ginobili Says Goodbye to Longtime Teammate Tony Parker in Twitter Post

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 17: Manu Ginobili #20 and Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 17, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

After spending 16 years together as teammates with the San Antonio Spurs, Manu Ginobili has bid adieu to Tony Parker

Ginobili posted a farewell message to Parker on Twitter:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets

The Frenchman was drafted 28th overall by the Spurs in 2001. Ginobili came to San Antonio prior to the 2002-03 season, three years after he was drafted. 

During their 16 seasons as a backcourt duo, Parker and Ginobili helped the Spurs win four championships in five trips to the NBA Finals.   

Related

    Teams Already Killing It in Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Already Killing It in Free Agency

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    FA Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    FA Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    7 Reasons the Kawhi Mess Is the Most Bizarre NBA Situation

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    7 Reasons the Kawhi Mess Is the Most Bizarre NBA Situation

    Charles Curtis
    via For The Win

    Boogie Won't Rush Back from Achilles Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Boogie Won't Rush Back from Achilles Injury

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report