Manu Ginobili Says Goodbye to Longtime Teammate Tony Parker in Twitter Post

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

After spending 16 years together as teammates with the San Antonio Spurs, Manu Ginobili has bid adieu to Tony Parker.

Ginobili posted a farewell message to Parker on Twitter:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Frenchman was drafted 28th overall by the Spurs in 2001. Ginobili came to San Antonio prior to the 2002-03 season, three years after he was drafted.

During their 16 seasons as a backcourt duo, Parker and Ginobili helped the Spurs win four championships in five trips to the NBA Finals.