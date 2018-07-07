Wimbledon 2018: Juan Martin del Potro Progresses in Early Results

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Juan Martin del Potro continued to make his case to be considered as a challenger for the 2018 Wimbledon title as he overcame Benoit Baire on Saturday.

The fifth seed served up another display of power and precision at SW19, winning the contest 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 against a potentially tricky opponent.

Elsewhere, there were wins for 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and 14th seed Daria Kasatkina.

Here's a recap of the early action from SW19, as the players involved battled to get into the second week of the prestigious tournament.

Selected Saturday Results

Men's Singles

(5) Juan Martin del Potro bt. Benoit Paire, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3

Women's Singles

(12) Jelena Ostapenko bt. Vitalia Diatchnko, 6-0, 6-4

(14) Daria Kasatkina bt. Ashleigh Barty, 7-5, 6-3

Saturday Recap

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Del Potro has looked in imperious form in the early stages of the tournament, although his encounter with the unorthodox Paire was the fifth seed's biggest test so far.

In the first two sets, he dealt with the challenge of the Frenchman well, edging the first 6-4 and then the second in a tiebreak, with Paire finding the Argentinian's massive serve tough to cope with.

As Jose Morgado noted, Paire was far from pleased with the way the chair umpire was officiating the contest:

Del Potro raced into a 3-0 lead in the third, although his opponent showed there was still some fight left in him, getting back on level terms in the stanza. Yet in the end, the former U.S. Open champion proved too good for his rival, as he broke to go 5-3 up and served out the contest.

