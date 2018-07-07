Mark Cuban: DeAndre Jordan Gives Mavericks 'Best Chance to Win Now'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes DeAndre Jordan is going to be an integral part in getting his team back to the playoffs.

At Jordan's introductory press conference, Cuban said the All-Star center gives the Mavs "the best chance to win now."

Jordan, 29, is joining the Mavericks three years after backing out of a four-year, $80 million agreement with the team to return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite being left at the altar in 2015, Cuban had no problem moving past it to sign Jordan when he became a free agent this summer:

"There's like four guys I hold grudges with, and three of them are from grade school, maybe even before. I just want to win. Look, only Dirk [Nowitzki] and J.J. [Barea] were there from that period anyway. All of our guys were like, 'Go get him! Go get him!'

"I talked to him on the phone, and he's like, 'Everything behind us?' I'm like, 'Let's go win.' He goes, 'Let's go to war.' Done."

The Mavs have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, and their 24-58 record last season was their worst since 1997-98.

Jordan has averaged a double-double in each of his last five years with the Clippers, including registering a career-high 15.2 rebounds per game in 2017-18.