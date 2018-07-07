Lakers News: Latest on Kawhi Leonard Rumors, Carmelo Anthony and More

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have Finals aspirations after luring a king to town and surrounding him with an interesting crop of talent.

But Magic Johnson and the Lakers are far from finished in this department, especially with Carmelo Anthony still out there somewhere and the beef between the San Antonio Spurs and Kawhi Leonard far from settled.

And given how the Lakers have acted this far after landing LeBron James, who knows what else? Signing James then added a hodgepodge of names like Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson wasn't exactly the easiest thing to see coming.

Let the Lakers tell it, though, that this was all part of some master plan. Based on the rumors making the rounds now, the plan is far from complete.

Kawhi Leonard Update

Eric Gay/Associated Press

It's all smoke and mirrors still when it comes to Leonard.

The idea Leonard would only be traded to the Eastern Conference because the Spurs didn't want to face him often went out the window when it became apparent those teams would likely only have him for one year before he went and joined the Lakers.

That left the Lakers as the lone possible trade target.

Or not.

According to ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright on the Back to Back podcast on the Count The Dings Network, Leonard wants to go the Los Angeles Clippers, not Lakers.

"The Lakers are not Kawhi's preferred destination anymore," Wright said. "He wants to go to the Clippers. Because he doesn't want to go and be second fiddle to LeBron. That's what I was told. I was told by somebody that would know. So right now the Clippers are where he wants to go."

This new Thursday revelation flies directly in the face of a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski at the start of July: "Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard's focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker."

But in a more recent report, Wojnarowski said the following on The Woj Pod (h/t LakersNation.com): "But now that LeBron is in L.A., I think the idea of going head-to-head with LeBron, to have (Kawhi) with the Clippers, him with the Lakers, and to maybe feel dwarfed by that, I'm told that's become far less appealing to him."

In other words, Leonard may love or hate the idea of teaming up with James. But he also may love or hate the idea of being James' rival in the same city and the risk of being overshadowed by him.

Got all that?

In the end, it doesn't much matter what Leonard does or doesn't like about the two teams in Los Angeles. The Spurs are going to seek out the best compensation regardless, with Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz recently reporting the Spurs wanted three first-round picks and players for Leonard from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers simply don't have the same trade ammunition as the Lakers, but Johnson and the front office don't want to overpay while bidding against themselves.

Carmelo Anthony Interested?

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Anthony is on his way to the open market or a new team via trade at some point this summer.

This much we know because Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN.com reported Anthony's reps and the Oklahoma City Thunder will work on a split via a trade, release or stretch provision as the franchise seeks cap relief after retaining Paul George.

While the Houston Rockets will have an interest in Anthony, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the report from Wojnarowski and Young says the Miami Heat and Lakers will also express interest.

For better or worse, the Lakers might make the most sense.

The Rockets will want to keep the ball in the hands of James Harden and Chris Paul, and the Heat have young talent to develop. The Lakers, however, need a secondary scorer next to James, and Anthony can still do that at a decent clip after averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in an odd role with the Thunder last year.

Granted, Anthony might have to settle for a rotational role with the Lakers, especially if the team doesn't deal a Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma in a trade. But he'd get to play with a friend and compete for a title, so at the age of 34, the new role might interest him.

Unlike the James decision, the saga surrounding Anthony figures to take some time—but the Lakers don't figure to exit the conversation until something official happens.

Rajon Rondo Talks Up Lakers

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

While far from the oddest signing by the Lakers lately, the addition of Rondo to the mix brought up some interesting questions.

Mostly, those dealt with Lonzo Ball.

Rondo isn't going to show up and play second fiddle to a younger player, and it's hard to imagine that's what the Lakers want him to do. He's 32 years old coming off another strong season in which he averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game on 46.8 percent shooting from the floor. He was even more impressive in the postseason over nine games, going for a 10.3/12.2/7.6 slash line.

But Rondo is already hard at work quelling any potential drama:

He also looped this into a championship theme:

Ideally, Rondo will pull all of this off for the Lakers. He doesn't need to start over Ball in order to have a positive impact on the young point guard, and he doesn't need to start in order to push the Lakers into a deep playoff run.

Of all the free agents the Lakers have added, Rondo is likely the one most liked by James. Having an experienced veteran who can respond to all sorts of situations and produce under immense pressure while chasing a championship has been a rarity around James for years.

Rondo fills that gap and helps the organization develop talent for the future. That's not bad for a one-year deal.