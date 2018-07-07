Wimbledon 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles Bracket

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Being ranked at this year's Wimbledon has not produced many positive results on the ladies side, though it has led to plenty of dramatic moments.

Top-seeded Simona Halep was the latest star to fall at the All England Club, as she fell to unranked Su-Wei Hsieh from Taipei in three sets.

Halep's loss leaves No. 7 Karolina Pliskova as the only ladies top-10 seed standing. Wimbledon continues to be a problem for Halep, who has lost in the first three rounds five times in eight years.



There was plenty of drama on the gentlemen's side, though Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro made it to the fourth round.

Gentlemen's Results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Ernests Gulbis def. No. 4 Alexander Zverev, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro def. Benoit Paire, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3

No. 12 Novak Djokovic def. No. 21 Kyle Edmund, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 13 Milos Raonic def. Dennis Novak, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

No. 24 Kei Nishikori def. No. 15 Nick Kyrgios, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-4

Jiri Vesely def. No. 19 Fabio Fognini, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Gilles Simon def. Matthew Ebden, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (2)

Karen Khachanov def. Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-1

Ladies' Results

Su-Wei Hsieh def. No. 1 Simona Halep, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

No. 11 Angelique Kerber def. No. 18 Naomi Osaka, 6-2, 6-4

No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Vitalia Diatchenko, 6-0, 6-4

No. 14 Daria Kasatkina def. No. 17 Ashleigh Barty, 7-5, 6-3

Dominika Cibulkova def. No. 15 Elise Mertens, 6-2, 6-2

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 26 Daria Gavrilova, 6-3, 6-1

Belinda Bencic def. No. 27 Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Alison Van Uytvanck def. No. 28 Anett Kontaveit, 6-2, 6-3

Full results are available from the official Wimbledon website.

As Halep wonders what went wrong, Hsieh is enjoying the best singles run of her career at 32 years old. She earned her third career win over an opponent ranked in the top 10—all of them coming since May 2017:

Hsieh has had a fantastic doubles career with 20 titles, including a championship at Wimbledon in 2013 with Peng Shuai. Her two WTA singles titles came in 2012 at the Malaysian Open and Guangzhou International Women's Open.

Dominika Cibulkova, who pulled off an upset by knocking off No. 15 Elise Mertens, will be up next for Hsieh in the fourth round.

The biggest upset on the gentlemen's side saw fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev blow a 2-1 set lead against Ernests Gulbis, who was a qualifier in this year's tournament and has had to win six matches to reach the fourth round.

This is a disappointing showing for Zverev. The German star was on the rise after reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open, which was his best finish at a Grand Slam tournament.

Previously ranked as high as No. 10 in the world, Gulbis entered Wimbledon with a 1-3 record in three ATP tournaments this season before Wimbledon.

Djokovic is rounding his way back into prime shape after having January elbow surgery. He had a strong showing at the French Open, advancing to the quarterfinals before losing a five-set marathon to Marco Cecchinato and winning the Fever-Tree Championships as a tuneup for Wimbledon.

Kyle Edmund pushed Djokovic early, taking the first set 6-4. The Serbian star had 18 aces—his most in a match this tournament—and it was apparent how much this win meant to him:

It would be unfair to expect the 31-year-old Djokovic to come back as the best player in the world, given his age and the surgical procedure. Even if he's not at that level, his experience and understanding of how to take advantage of an opponent's weakness give him a chance to go far.

Nadal is riding one of his career's hottest streaks into the fourth round. The 32-year-old has endured his share of struggles at Wimbledon in recent years, failing to advance beyond the fourth round since 2011.

Alex de Minaur, who is a promising talent at 19 years old, didn't find any momentum against Nadal until the third set. The Australian won a total of three games in the first two sets, didn't convert a break point on just three chances and allowed Nadal to win 18 of his 21 points at the net.

Del Potro, who is making his first appearance in the fourth round at Wimbledon since 2013, remains hot after three matches. The 29-year-old was taken to a tiebreaker in the second set against Benoit Paire but survived to come away with a straight-set victory.

If both stars can earn wins in the fourth round, Nadal and del Potro will meet in the quarterfinals. Their last head-to-head matchup came at the French Open semifinals. Nadal defeated del Potro en route to winning his 11th title at Roland Garros.