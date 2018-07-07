Report: Brandon Jennings Has Had Cops Called 30-40 Times for Noise Complaints

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Brandon Jennings has had the cops called on him between 30 to 40 times for various noise complaints.

Per TMZ Sports, the most recent incident occurred in the early-morning hours of July 5, when officers were called to Jennings' home in Los Angeles because of "an insanely loud" party.

One of Jennings' neighbors told TMZ he doesn't mind parties, but there should be a limit.

"I have nothing against parties," Ivan Kuznetsov said. "Partying is nice. It's just not the right place with everyone trying to sleep."

Neighbors also said they have gotten "fed up" with Jennings' antics because "he treats the house like a nightclub, with crazy parties, blaring music and huge crowds almost every night of the week."

Among the reasons Jennings has been asked to tone down the noise is because his neighborhood has many families with children.

The 28-year-old Jennings is from Compton, California. He remained in the city for his first two years of high school before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.