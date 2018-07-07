Former UCLA, NBA SF Tyler Honeycutt Dies in Standoff with Police

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Tyler Honeycutt, who played basketball at UCLA and for parts of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, was found dead at the age of 27 after firing a gun at police officers Friday night.

Per KABC-TV in Los Angeles, Honeycutt's mother called authorities to let them know her son was "acting erratically." He then opened fire at a Sherman Oaks residence when officers arrived to check on him, barricading himself inside the property.

Per James H. Williams of the So Cal News Group, Honeycutt was found dead at the scene after a SWAT team entered the residence.

"SWAT entered the residence and located an unresponsive male," per the Los Angeles Police Department. "LAFD responded and pronounced the male dead at [the] scene. Investigators from our Force Investigation Division are at [the] scene conducting a thorough investigation, and we will provide more details as they become available."

The LAPD added Honeycutt appeared to suffer "injures consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Honeycutt played two years at UCLA from 2009-11 before he was drafted 35th overall by the Kings in 2011. He played 24 NBA games over two seasons.