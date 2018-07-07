Thai Soccer Coach Apologizes to Parents in Letter from Cave

Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

Ekapol Chanthawong, coach of the Thailand youth soccer team trapped in a cave, sent a letter of apology to the parents of his players.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Chanthawong also provided a brief update on the team's situation in his letter.

"To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care," he wrote. "I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.