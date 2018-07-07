Thai Soccer Coach Apologizes to Parents in Letter from Cave

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

A rescuer makes his way at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

Ekapol Chanthawong, coach of the Thailand youth soccer team trapped in a cave, sent a letter of apology to the parents of his players.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Chanthawong also provided a brief update on the team's situation in his letter. 

"To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care," he wrote. "I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents."

      

