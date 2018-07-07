British F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton Leads Way in FP3

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton was on top in final practice at Silverstone on Saturday at the 2018 Formula One British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes man was quickest in FP1 on Friday and showed the Mercedes has plenty of pace ahead of qualifying with a time of one minute, 26.722 seconds. Hamilton finished in front of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen by 0.093 seconds, with fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas back in third.

The drivers were limited to some degree in FP3, as a huge smash involving Toro Rosso man Brendon Hartley brought out a red flag.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, fourth in FP3, leads Hamilton by one point in the race for the 2018 world championship. The drivers will be back out later in the day for qualifying.

Here's a recap of the action so far from a sun-drenched Silverstone.

FP3 Recap

These are the standings from the early runs on Saturday:

Having crashed out of second practice on Friday, Max Verstappen would have been hoping to get some valuable track time in FP3 in his Red Bull.

Even so, as F1 journalist Luke Smith noted, the young Dutchman didn't appear to be holding anything back as he stormed around this circuit:

The action in FP3 was then ground to a halt following a huge crash involving Toro Rosso's Hartley.

As he headed into Brooklands and applied the breaks, his left-front suspension completely gave way and his car careered off the track, into the gravel and smashed against the wall. Thankfully, Hartley was quick to confirm on the team radio that he was fine, with the action red flagged.

Sky Sports F1 provided footage from the smash:

Meanwhile, the Fake Charlie Whiting account lamented the misfortune the man from New Zealand has been suffering with as of late:

When the action started again, so did the battle between Mercedes and Ferrari, as both teams sought to find an advantage ahead of qualifying.

Raikkonen had initially appeared to have put in the fastest lap of the session with a blistering 1:26.815. However, much to the delight of the swelling crowd at Silverstone, home hope Hamilton came out for another dash before the end of the stint and usurped the Finn at the top of the standings.