NBA Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Trade and 2018 Free-Agent Chatter

The latest twist in the NBA offseason came about Friday, as one of the top players in the league is being made available.

In addition to the bombshell out of Oklahoma City regarding Carmelo Anthony's status, the restricted free-agent market saw some movement Friday, with the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings in focus.

Reasons for why other available free agents haven't signed yet are starting to trickle out, and if the reports are true about some of the top names left on the market, they could be waiting for a deal for quite some time.

Below is the latest buzz on the free-agent and trade front coming in across the NBA.

Anthony, Oklahoma City Taking Steps To Part Ways

Friday's big news came out of Oklahoma City, as the Thunder and Anthony are set to part ways this summer, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young.

The combination of the Thunder's high payroll and the diminished role Anthony is unhappy with formed a perfect concoction for the marriage between the two parties to end.

According to the ESPN report, the Thunder will pursue a trade first with franchises searching for a major expiring deal to free up cap space for the 2019 free-agency circus.

Another way to alleviate pressure on the team's salary cap issues could be to stretch out Anthony's deal, but all eyes are on the trade market to start.

The best-case scenario for the Thunder is to get a decent return for Anthony in a trade, that way the franchise doesn't leave the process empty-handed.

In the worst-case scenario, no trade partners come forward and the Thunder resort to a combination of stretching the deal and a buyout.

Regardless of what occurs in the coming weeks with Anthony's situation, splitting ties is the best option for the team and player.

Anthony doesn't want to come off the bench, and the Thunder have to move forward without the 34-year-old in an attempt to contend in the Western Conference with Paul George and Russell Westbrook at the helm.

Houston, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers were mentioned as teams expected to express interest in Anthony, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if a few more contenders jump in and at least test the market for him.

Bulls Match Kings' Offer Sheet for LaVine

The mutual interest between restricted free agent Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings has been rumored for a few days, and the buzz turned into an offer sheet Friday.

According to Yahoo's Shams Charania, the Kings and LaVine agreed to a four-year, $80 million offer sheet:

Since the 23-year-old is a restricted free agent, the Chicago Bulls have a chance to match Sacramento's offer, and they plan to do so, according to Wojnarowski:

LaVine is an intriguing young talent in the NBA, but there are some questions about his worth and if the Bulls are smart to match such a massive offer from the Kings.

The Bulls possess a growing number of young assets, with Lauri Markkanen thrusting himself into the spotlight.

With Kris Dunn and Wendell Carter Jr. on the floor, the Bulls are forming a strong young core, and although LaVine would be a piece worth keeping, matching the Kings' offer might not be wise given his injury history.

From the Sacramento perspective, the deal doesn't make a ton of sense, since it amassed a collection of young assets through the draft.

LaVine would join a crowded backcourt depth chart headline by De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and Frank Mason.

The 23-year-old could struggle to find consistent playing time if Fox and Bogdanovic continue to impress, Harry Giles turns into a sensational low-post player and Marvin Bagley III lives up to his potential.

On paper, it looks like the best fit for LaVine is Chicago, but it's fair to understand why he's intrigued by the situation in Sacramento with so many young players receiving opportunities to shine.

Concerns Swirling About Jabari Parker

As one of the top restricted free agents on the market, Jabari Parker should be receiving a plethora of interest across the league.

However, the market for the Milwaukee Bucks player hasn't come to fruition, with part of that due to concerns over his attitude and health, per Yahoo's Jordan Schultz:

Parker started three of the 31 games he played in last season for the Bucks, and he's only played in close to a full season once in his career.

During the 2016-17 campaign, the 23-year-old showed how strong of a scorer he can be in the NBA by averaging 20.1 points per game.

Unfortunately for Parker, he may be a victim of league-wide perception and the lack of teams willing to take a risk on his situation.

If no other landing spots pop up for Parker, his best bet will be to return to Milwaukee and accept the $4.3 million qualifying offer the team produced.

Although the situation is less than ideal at the moment, Parker should be able to use the lack of interest this offseason as motivation to boost his stock entering the 2019 free-agent market.

