Juventus Transfer News: 'Optimism Growing' over Cristiano Ronaldo Deal

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly growing increasingly confident of sealing a €100 million (£88 million) deal for the transfer of Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, there is "optimism growing" that a move will be done in the current transfer window, with the Italian champions said to be in regular contact with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes.

"The Bianconeri are just waiting for Mendes to provide a written document allowing the transfer to take place for €100 million, the figure of the gentleman's agreement previously negotiated with Real Madrid," it's added. "Once the transfer fee is settled they’ll work on the player’s contract."

Speculation about Ronaldo's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has gathered pace in recent weeks and the prospect of the player ending his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu suddenly feels very real.

As noted below, plenty has happened since Ronaldo made the switch from Manchester United to Madrid in 2009:

It seems as though Ronaldo is unlikely to reach a decade in Los Blancos colours, though, as Di Marzio added Juve are prepared to pounce to sign the 33-year-old once his "breakup" from Real is confirmed.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has already agreed a lucrative contract with the Bianconeri:

In normal circumstances, the prospect of paying €100 million for a footballer who is 33 years old would be deemed excessive. However, it's easy to see why Juventus may be prepared to make an exception in the case of Ronaldo.

First and foremost, the Real Madrid man remains one of the best players in world football. Last season he was once again vital in helping the capital club make more history, as they beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final to become European champions for the 13th time in their history.

Ronaldo has won the prize four times with Madrid, with all the titles coming in the last five years. As noted below, it's a competition he adores:

Given Juventus' pedigree, they will feel they've underachieved in the European Cup in their history, only winning it on two occasions. They've also lost two finals in the last four seasons, one to Ronaldo's Madrid in 2016-17.

The thinking behind getting the Portuguese in may be to give the team the edge needed in these key matches late in European competition. James Robson of the Manchester Evening News believes Ronaldo would make a difference:

Even though the deal may make good business sense for Madrid, from a football perspective replacing someone so influential and so decisive in front of goal would be a huge challenge, regardless of the financial weight they can throw around.

Juventus may have to put together a huge financial package to get this one over the line, as the numbers mentioned earlier suggest. Still, the speculation will be quickening pulses in Turin, as Ronaldo still has it in him to make a massive impact in both Serie A and the Champions League.