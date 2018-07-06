Zach LaVine's Contract Offer Sheet with Kings Reportedly Matched by Bulls

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks around during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Chicago. The Bulls won 107-105. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly decided to match a four-year, $78 million offer sheet given to point guard Zach LaVine by the Sacramento Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Friday after Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania provided details of the Kings' proposal to the restricted free agent earlier in the day.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

