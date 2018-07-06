Zach LaVine's Contract Offer Sheet with Kings Reportedly Matched by Bulls

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly decided to match a four-year, $78 million offer sheet given to point guard Zach LaVine by the Sacramento Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Friday after Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania provided details of the Kings' proposal to the restricted free agent earlier in the day.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

