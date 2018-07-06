Deandre Ayton Flashes Potential in Suns Win vs. Mavericks in Vegas Summer League

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 6, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

While the Phoenix Suns grabbed a 92-85 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League opener on Friday night, the result was hardly the talking point.

All eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. Even more so since No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic did not suit up for Dallas.

Ayton wasted little time in getting on the board, recording his first points in style just minutes into the game:

The 7'1", 250-pound center was able to use his size (and athleticism) to make his presence felt on the defensive end of the court, too:

Ayton was relatively quiet early on, but he managed to fill out the stat sheet a little bit in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds and one block. That line doesn't even account for all of the shots he altered with his size, either.

It's just one summer-league game, but for a franchise looking for any sign of hope for the future, Friday was a good showing.

