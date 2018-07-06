Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Phillies Have Moved on Due to High Asking Price

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

With the July 31 trade deadline now less than a month away, Manny Machado's days in a Baltimore Orioles uniform may be numbered.

However, one of his potential suitors appears to be out of the sweepstakes—for now, at least.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Friday that the Philadelphia Phillies have moved on from Machado trade talks because of Baltimore's high asking price.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.