World Cup Results 2018: Scores, Updated Quarter-Finals Bracket After Friday

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

France and Belgium set up the first semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday with wins over South American sides Uruguay and Brazil, respectively.

Les Bleus beat La Celeste 2-0, while the Red Devils held on for a 2-1 win against the Selecao.

On the other side of the bracket, England will face Sweden, and Croatia take on Russia, with both matches to be played on Saturday.

Here's a look at the bracket:

The first semi-final is one that will have many layers and should please neutral fans of the sport to no end. These two sides are neighbouring countries who have a minor rivalry going, and in their last meeting, they combined for no less than seven goals in a Belgian win in Paris.

Here are the highlights of that match, courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the French federation:

The Red Devils added two goals to their World Cup tally on Friday, which leads the entire tournament:

The first actually came off a Brazilian head, with Fernandinho beating Alisson Becker. Kevin De Bruyne doubled the Belgian lead, and Renato Augusto scored Brazil's lone goal.

In the other quarter-final, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann took care of the scoring, with the latter receiving some help from goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who blundered away.

Several members of Belgium's national team spent at least a part of their career in France, including star forward Eden Hazard, who became the player he is today at Lille. Just about every member of the side speaks French, one of Belgium's official languages.

Les Bleus will also see a familiar face on the Belgian training staff:

Thomas Meunier won't feature, as the Paris Saint-Germain full-back was booked and will be suspended. Nacer Chadli had to leave the pitch with a minor knock, and if he too is unavailable, the Red Devils may face some tough choices at the wing-back positions.

Belgium had to dig a lot deeper than their neighbours to the south on Friday, and their squad features less quality depth on the bench. But after such an emotional and historic win, the Red Devils will believe in their chances on Tuesday, especially considering they were easily the better side the last time they faced France.