NJPW G1 Special 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction

Credit: New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Kenny Omega was once the unquestioned leader of Bullet Club. Cody arrived on the scene, in-fighting ensued and the second-generation star turned the faction against The Cleaner. Omega's victory over Kazuchika Okada at Dominion for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship may have been the greatest moment in the career of the Winnipeg native but he admitted the loss to Cody in their first match haunted him.

Saturday, he had the opportunity to exorcize that demon and retain his title as he defended against The American Nightmare in a high-profile, star-studded main event.

Brandi Rhodes accompanied her husband to the ring but it was only a matter of time before chants of "Kenny" rained from the stands and the IWGP heavyweight champion made his way to the ring. An intense staredown between the former friends-turned-bitter enemies preceded the match, the tension in the air so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Omega and Cody traded chops early before a snap powerslam from the challenger earned him a two count. Rhodes seized control of the match until a dive over the top rope by the champion left him lying on the floor. Back inside the squared circle, Omega delivered a V-Trigger and dragon suplex but Cody answered with one of his own.

The figure four leg lock by Cody punished the knee and quadriceps of Omega but the champion reversed the hold and had his opponent screaming in pain. Outside the ring, Cody grabbed a chair while Omega retrieved a ladder. The challenger earned the upper hand and delivered a slam onto the ladder that sent pain shooting through the spine of the champion.

An inverted suplex sent Omega sternum and chest-first into the ladder.

The Best Bout Machine was in danger, his championship reign in dire straits, as Cody rolled. At ringside, Matt Jackson tried to reason with The American Nightmare, to no avail. With Omega sprawled out on a table, Cody shoved The Young Bucks to the ground and climbed the ladder. Omega joined him up there and a fight broke out.

From the top of the ladder, Cody blocked a superplex attempt through the aforementioned table and, instead, brought Omega crashing to the mat below.

Cody attempted to use the IWGP Heavyweight Championship as a weapon but the official pulled it away from him. Omega capitalized on a momentary distraction, using a reverse rana to stun his opponent. Recovered, Cody teased using the championship but resisted, instead delivering Cross Rhodes for a quality near-fall.

Omega fought back, unloaded a few V-Triggers and a powerbomb. Cody blocked it but ate another V-Trigger. Omega lifted Cody into a powerbomb position and sent him over the top rope and onto the aforementioned table. The table did not break, though, and the challenger landed with a thud on the floor.

Brandi Rhodes attempted to intervene on behalf of her husband to no avail. Another V-Trigger by Omega was met with a lariat clothesline from Cody as exhaustion set in. A double underhook piledriver from Omega earned him a two count. The One-Winged Angel finished Cody and earned Omega the victory.

After the customary post-match promo from Omega, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and King Haku greeted The Elite at the top of the ramp. After a brief show of unity, the trio attacked The Elite and every other member of Bullet Club that attempted to make the save.

Sporting t-shirts that read "Firing Squad," Tonga, Loa and Haku left everyone lying.

Result

Omega defeated Cody

Grade

A

Analysis

More than a 2018 New Japan Pro-Wrestling match, this felt like a WWE main event from 10 years ago. The storytelling was there but it did not always click. The heat was not really what it should have been for two wrestlers immensely popular in the states. Perhaps that can be attributed to the foregone conclusion nature of the outcome.

Maybe it can be blamed on the heat for the Robinson-White match that preceded it.

Whatever the case may be, the crowd was not nearly as loud and enthusiastic as you would expect given the participants.

The effort was certainly there and despite a few choppy spots or moments when it was clear the stars were going through their next spots, it was still a damn fine match. Rhodes lost, as expected, and Omega successfully retained his title in his first defense.

The heated rivalry, which began with friendship, ended in respect in what was a fantastic bit of storytelling. Cody coming to the aid of Omega and his fallen Bullet Club comrades did as much to tell his story as anything else.

The post-match beatdown created a faction war between Bullet Club and the newly-minted Firing Squad. Tonga, Loa and Haku looked like an unstoppable force, which was necessary early in their existence as their own unit.

The question now is whether or not Bullet Club will emerge from the latest chapter in its tumultuous history stronger than it was before as it sets its sights on the renegade portion of the group or if the beatdown it suffered will create questions at the top and further bickering over who really is the leader of the group.

Considering NJPW is attempting to appeal to a broader audience of American fans, this was a fantastic way to end the show and leave the audience wanting more.