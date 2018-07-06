Rajon Rondo 'Excited' to Help Lonzo Ball, Expects LeBron James' Lakers to Win

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 9: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Rajon Rondo #9 of the Sacramento Kings on March 9, 2016 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and expressed optimism about the direction of the franchise after it added prized free agent LeBron James.

"I mean, I think you put any team any group of players around LeBron James as he's done [eight] straight times, he's going to the Finals," Rondo told reporters. "Obviously, my expectations are the exact same things."

The four-time NBA All-Star also discussed working with 20-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball.

"I'm excited to get a player at that age and try to help him as much as I can, as far as understanding the game and getting his game up to speed at a high level," he said.

                                             

