NBA Summer League 2018: Scores and Highlights from Friday's Las Vegas Results

The 2018 NBA Summer League was in full swing on Friday, with 10 games being played in Las Vegas.

Earlier in the week, Summer League games had been played in Utah and Sacramento. But with the action shifting to one spot, the basketball world was focused on Nevada.

After all, top-10 picks Deandre Ayton, Trae Young and Collin Sexton were among the rookies expected to take the court. But, of course, there were plenty of others looking to show what they can do.

Below is a look at Friday's action from Las Vegas.

2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule/Results — July 6

Houston Rockets 92, Indiana Pacers 89

New Orleans Pelicans 90, Toronto Raptors 77

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 5 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards, 9 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 9:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 11 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors, 11:30 p.m. ET

Aaron Holiday Shows He Can Become Sidekick for Oladipo

The Indiana Pacers pushed the eventual Eastern Conference champs to seven games in the first round with Victor Oladipo leading the way, and now, they may have found another star-in-the-making via the 2018 NBA draft.

Since being taken with the 23rd overall pick last month, Aaron Holiday has done nothing but impress his new team. The former UCLA Bruin's shot selection quickly earned praise from the coaching staff, and the summer league gave him a chance to put on a show for Pacers fans.

Before the game even started, the 6'1", 187-pound point guard showed off his athleticism.

Once the game tipped off, Holiday was Mr. Do It All. He dropped 23 points while shooting an impressive 9-of-15 from the floor, and he added five rebounds and three assists.

And while he can finish at the rim, he also can shoot from range. He made three of his six attempts from beyond the arc.

Bleacher Report scout Jonathan Wasserman was among those impressed by the rookie's summer-league debut:

Unfortunately for Holiday and Co., Indiana didn't have answers for Trevon Duval (20 points) and Danuel House (20 points). In the end, a strong team effort from Houston helped the Rockets hold on for a 92-89 victory.

Even with the result, though, the Pacers have to be encouraged from what they see from their first-round pick. A backcourt featuring Holiday and Oladipo has the potential to give opposing defenses headaches.

Trevon Bluiett Proves His Long-Range Game Translates to the NBA

Trevon Bluiett went undrafted out of Xavier last month, and that could be leaving some teams kicking themselves for not taking a chance on him.

The 23-year-old shooting guard may not have had the best skill set in his class, but he certainly looks like he can fit into today's NBA. Throughout the course of his four-year career with the Musketeers, he went from shooting 32.6 percent from downtown as a freshman to 41.7 percent as a senior.

Still, nobody felt he was worthy of a draft pick.

The consensus second-team All-American put on an absolute show in Vegas on Friday, draining six of his eight shots from three-point range:

Not only that, but he also proved he can play some defense:

Overall, he put up 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block. Not bad for an undrafted rookie.

Bluiett will have to show that Friday was no fluke and he can continue to knock down shots from the perimeter with consistency. He has the track record that shows he can, and that he will put in the work to improve.

As the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors have shown, teams can never have too many sharp-shooters. Bluiett still has a long way to go to make a roster, but he certainly got off to a good start to the summer league.