Jenrry Mejia Reinstated by MLB After Lifetime Ban for PEDs

More than two years after Jenrry Mejia received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for repeatedly failing drug tests, the right-hander has been reinstated.

Commissioner Rob Manfred's decision was announced on Friday, via MLB.com:

"Under the terms of our collectively bargained Joint Drug Program, a permanently suspended player like Mr. Mejia has the right to apply to me for discretionary reinstatement after serving a minimum of two years. Upon receiving Mr. Mejia's application for reinstatement last year, I invited him to New York to meet with me. During our meeting, Mr. Mejia expressed regret for poor choices he made in the past and assured me that, if reinstated, he would adhere to the terms of the Program going forward. In light of Mr. Mejia's contrition, his commitment to comply with the Program in the future, and the fact that he will have already spent almost four consecutive years suspended without pay, I have decided to grant Mr. Mejia a final chance to resume his professional career."

The New York Mets also issued a statement:

Mejia was permanently suspended back in February 2016 following a third positive test for performance-enhancing drugs. That most recent failed drug test was the result of boldenone, an anabolic steroid that increases muscle mass.

He was initially suspended in April 2015 for 80 games following a positive test for the anabolic steroid stanozolol. He was then suspended one season's worth of games in July after testing positive for both stanozolol and boldenone while serving his first ban.

Although the third failed test resulted in a "lifetime" ban, Mejia was eligible to apply for reinstatement after one year. However, he was required to miss a minimum of two years.

Nonetheless, New York has continued to tender the reliever a contract and settled before going through the arbitration process.

Mejia, 28, has a career 3.68 ERA in 113 appearances, including 18 starts. He recorded 28 saves in 31 opportunities with 63 appearances back in 2014.

He last appeared in a major league game in July 2015.