Tony Parker Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Hornets After 17 Years with Spurs

Tony Parker Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Hornets After 17 Years with SpursJuly 6, 2018
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
Longtime San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker reportedly reached an agreement Friday to sign with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Parker's new contract is for two years and $10 million.
