General Manager Jerry Dipoto, Mariners Agree to Contract Extension

The Seattle Mariners announced a multiyear contract extension for general manager Jerry Dipoto on Friday.

"Jerry arrived here two-and-a-half years ago with a specific plan for our franchise," Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather said. "He has successfully executed that plan, resulting in a younger, more athletic and, most importantly, far more successful Major League team."

He continued: "At the same time, he has upgraded nearly every aspect of our overall baseball operation, improving systems, staff and communication in our Major League operations, our Player Development system, our Pro and Amateur scouting departments and our revamped High Performance Area."

