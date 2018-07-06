General Manager Jerry Dipoto, Mariners Agree to Contract Extension

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 30: GM Jerry Dipoto of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Safeco Field on September 30, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
The Seattle Mariners announced a multiyear contract extension for general manager Jerry Dipoto on Friday.

"Jerry arrived here two-and-a-half years ago with a specific plan for our franchise," Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather said. "He has successfully executed that plan, resulting in a younger, more athletic and, most importantly, far more successful Major League team."

He continued: "At the same time, he has upgraded nearly every aspect of our overall baseball operation, improving systems, staff and communication in our Major League operations, our Player Development system, our Pro and Amateur scouting departments and our revamped High Performance Area."

              

