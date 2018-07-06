Clippers' Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris Take Their Bromance to Las Vegas

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris have taken their bromance on the road to summer league. 

The Los Angeles Clippers teammates, with the help of Bleacher Report hosts Master Tesfatsion and Joon Lee, engaged unsuspecting citizens at the Beerhaus at the Park in Las Vegas. 

Marjanovic and Harris started by providing Tesfatsion and Lee with questions and tasks that they had to follow. 

Later, Tesfatsion and Lee turn the tables on Marjanovic and Harris to let them show off their comedy skills. 

Check out the video to see all of the hilarious hijinks that ensued when Marjanovic, Harris and Bleacher Report teamed up in the des.

