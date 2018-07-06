Clippers' Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris Take Their Bromance to Las Vegas

Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Right Arrow Icon

Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris have taken their bromance on the road to summer league.

The Los Angeles Clippers teammates, with the help of Bleacher Report hosts Master Tesfatsion and Joon Lee, engaged unsuspecting citizens at the Beerhaus at the Park in Las Vegas.

Marjanovic and Harris started by providing Tesfatsion and Lee with questions and tasks that they had to follow.

Later, Tesfatsion and Lee turn the tables on Marjanovic and Harris to let them show off their comedy skills.

Check out the video to see all of the hilarious hijinks that ensued when Marjanovic, Harris and Bleacher Report teamed up in the des.