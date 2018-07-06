Roger Federer Beats Jan-Lennard Struff to Advance at 2018 Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates a point against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during their Men's Singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Defending champion Roger Federer is safely into the fourth round of Wimbledon 2018 after victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets on Friday, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

The top seed appeared in a hurry as he wrapped the first set up in just 24 minutes. Struff proved tougher opposition in the second set, but Federer sealed the only break at 6-5 which allowed him to serve it out.

The Swiss star turned on the style in the third set against a visibly tiring Struff and clinched it 6-2 to keep his hopes of a ninth Wimbledon title well on track.

Federer has yet to be tested in SW19, but it took a moment of top quality to secure the first break of the match against Struff. The German had no answer to a brilliant backhand winner from the top seed as he moved into a 4-2 lead.

Struff was making little impact on the 36-year-old's serve, and after Federer gained the advantage he raced through the first set.

He had to work a little harder in the second as Struff looked more confident and matched his opponent. Struff saved a break point at 3-3, but the pressure started to tell. When Federer gained another break point at 5-5, he made no mistake.

Metro's George Bellshaw was impressed with Struff's second-set display:

Struff came into the match off the back of five-set wins over Leonardo Mayer and Ivo Karlovic, and tiredness began to creep into his game in the third set.

An early break put Federer 3-1 up, and he maintained the pressure with Struff forced to work hard just to hold serve. The top seed broke again to move 5-2 up and served out the match to win in just one hour and 34 minutes.

Tennis commentator David Law highlighted his brilliant record at Wimbledon:

It was an imperious performance from Federer, who remains the man to beat on the grass in London. Wimbledon showed how the win also means he has claimed another record:

Federer will face No. 22 seed Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round after he beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets on Friday.

