Everything You Need to Know About Day 21 of the World Cup

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

Saturday sees the last two quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup take place as Sweden, England, Russia and Croatia bid to join France and Belgium in the last four of the competition.

Sweden and England are first up as they clash at the Samara Arena in Russia. Janne Andersson's side beat Switzerland 1-0 in the last 16, while the Three Lions needed penalties to see off Colombia.

Hosts Russia are also aiming to continue their World Cup adventure after upsetting Spain in the last round in what was one of the tournament's biggest shocks. They will face a Croatia team that won all three group games but needed penalties to beat Denmark last time out.

Sweden vs. England

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Sweden may not have lit up the World Cup with their football, but their teamwork, hard work and determination were enough to see them top a tough group containing Mexico and Germany.

There are few superstars in the Sweden team, but the players work hard for each other, which is a key part of their success, as noted by captain Andreas Granqvist.

"We mightn't have, on paper, the best team, or individuals. But, as a team, we're very high achievers," he said, per Ben Rumsby at the Telegraph.

Sweden are defensively organised and have kept clean sheets in three of their four World Cup games. They are tough to break down, which should prove a real test for England.

Although the Three Lions possess the tournament's top scorer in Harry Kane with six goals, three of those have come from the penalty spot. England have scored nine goals in Russia but only two from open play, as shown by football expert Artur Petrosyan:

Gareth Southgate's side have been reliant on set-pieces but may need to show more ingenuity and creativity to get past Sweden. The Three Lions also played extra-time and penalties on Tuesday, which means fatigue could also be a factor.

Russia vs. Croatia

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Hosts Russia have already surpassed pre-tournament expectations by reaching the knockout stages, but, having knocked out Spain, they may feel that anything is possible.

Both teams needed penalties in the last round to progress, which means there should be no physical advantage for either side.

However, Russia will have home advantage and will hope the local support can help them in a match in which they will once again be underdogs.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic offered his view of taking on the tournament hosts, per FIFA's Vjekoslav Paun.

"This is a completely different game and opportunity for both teams. If you beat Spain, then you deserve your place among the eight best teams in the World Cup," he said. "It will not be easy for us to play in front of so many local fans, but my players do this every week in the best world leagues."

Croatia impressed in the group stage with wins over Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria, but their performance against Denmark has tempered expectations.

However, they have some quality, particularly in midfield with Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic. They look to have the edge on Russia, but this tournament has already thrown up plenty of shocks, and another one can't be ruled out.

Player to Watch—Harry Kane

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Kane looks in good shape to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup and may have already done enough to land the trophy, as shown by BBC Sport:

The England captain is vital to the Three Lions' hopes of progressing and faces a challenge, as only Germany have managed to score against Sweden in the competition.

Kane has been in clinical form and will be a threat at set-pieces. Granqvist said Sweden will do all they can to prevent him scoring, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

The Tottenham Hotspur man has proved to be the top striker of the tournament so far, and he could be the difference.