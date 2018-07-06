3's Company Beats Trilogy in BIG3 League Basketball Behind Baron Davis Winner

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Week 3 of the 2018 BIG3 Basketball schedule rolls on with four games from Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The marquee game features two of the three remaining undefeated teams going head-to-head when Power takes on Tri-State. 3 Headed Monsters, riding an early-season hot streak after coming up short in last year's title game, can move its record to 3-0 with a win against Killer 3's.

Here's a look at how things played out from each of the four games on the BIG3 schedule for July 6.

BIG3 Week 3 Results

3's Company def. Trilogy, 52-50

Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, 8 p.m. ET

Power vs. Tri-State, 9 p.m. ET

Killer 3's vs. 3 Headed Monsters, 10 p.m. ET

3's Company 52, Trilogy 50

3's Company lived up to its name while also getting back over the .500 mark (2-1) with a 52-50 win over Trilogy.

Trilogy got to the 50-point threshold first, but it was only up by one at the time. BIG3 rules state teams must win by two points, leading to Baron Davis calling game for his team.

Davis and Andre Emmett did a lot of heavy lifting for 3's Company in the win. That duo combined for 37 of the team's 52 points and five of the six three-point field goals.

The early returns for Davis this season have been positive. The two-time NBA All-Star entered play this weekend leading the BIG3 with 44 points scored and ranked second in three-point field goals made. He can add 17 points and three three-pointers to those totals.

In the losing effort for Trilogy, Al Harrington led all players with 28 points and six rebounds. His supporting cast failed to deliver, as James White, Dahntay Jones and Al Thornton combined for 22 points.

With this dramatic win in the books, 3's Company will try to keep its momentum going next week against Ball Hogs.