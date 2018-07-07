2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

0 of 25

Morry Gash/Associated Press

NBA free agency is awake again.

After dormant days around the Fourth of July, basketball's biggest marketplace saw a relative flurry of activity when the moratorium period ended Friday at noon ET.

Tony Parker ditched the San Antonio Spurs for the Charlotte Hornets, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. Zach LaVine inked a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, per The Undefeated's Marc Spears, before the Chicago Bulls decided to match it, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj also reported that Kyle Anderson signed a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies and that Jusuf Nurkic got a four-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Oh, and word got out that Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder will part ways at some point this offseason, per Wojnarowski and Royce Young.

Could the activity involving LaVine, Anderson and Nurkic mean the tight restricted free-agent market is loosening up? That would make things interesting because those players dominate the higher part of our big board.

The top 25 remaining free agents are assembled here, and the list will be updated as players continue to reach new agreements.