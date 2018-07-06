Wimbledon 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Friday's Singles Bracket

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Defending men's champion Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon 2018 after a comprehensive win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday.

Alexander Zverev is also through after he survived a marathon battle with Taylor Fritz. The fourth seed won in five sets and goes on to face Ernests Gulbis.

In the women's draw seven-time champion Serena Williams beat Kristina Mladenovic, but her sister Venus is out after losing in three sets to Kiki Bertens.

The seeds continued to fall in the women's draw on Friday as 10th seed Madison Keys suffered a shock defeat to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina.

Here's a look at the selected results from Friday's play and a recap of the best action from SW19.

Men's Results

Gael Monfils bt. (11) Sam Querrey 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

(4) Alexander Zverev bt. Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-2

(8) Kevin Anderson vs. (25) Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

(31) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Thomas Fabbiano 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

(9) John Isner bt. Radu Albot 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

(22) Adrian Mannarino bt. Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3

(1) Roger Federer bt. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Women's Results

(25) Serena Williams bt. Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6 (2)

(20) Kiki Bertens bt. (9) Venus Williams 6-2, 6-7 (5), 8-6

(13) Julia Goerges bt. (23) Barbora Strycova 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-8

Evgeniya Rodina bt. (10) Madison Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Donna Vekic bt. Yanina Wickmayer 7-6 (2), 6-1

Ekaterina Makarova bt. Lucie Safarova 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Camila Giorgi bt. Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-2

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. (29) Mihaela Buzarnescu 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1

Full results are available from the official Wimbledon website.

Federer continues to set the standard at SW19 as he cruised past Struff in just one hour and 34 minutes. The Swiss star was rarely tested and heads into the fourth round yet to face a break point, per Live Tennis:

The 36-year-old took just 24 minutes to take the first set 6-3, and although the second was tighter he managed to clinch the crucial break at 6-5 which allowed him to serve it out.

Struff came in to the match on the back of five-set wins over Leonardo Mayer and Ivo Karlovic, and he visibly began to tire in the final set.

Federer gained a double break to take it 6-2 and notch up a new record on grass, per ESPN:

The top seed was a cut about throughout the match and looks in great shape to retain his title. He will play the No. 22 seed Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round.

Also into the fourth round is Serena Williams who is growing into the tournament and fully deserved her win over Kristina Mladenovic.

The American, who is playing at Wimbledon for the first time since returning from maternity leave, recovered from going a break down in the first set which left her trailing 5-3.

TPN/Getty Images

She won four straight games to clinch the opener 7-5 and then carried that momentum into the second set as she broke again. However, Mladenovic managed to level the tie and also saved a match point to force a tie-break.

Again Williams stepped up her game when it mattered to win the set and progresses to the fourth round without dropping a set.

The former champion said afterwards she is ready for anything:

The women's draw has opened up with eight of the top 10 seeds having already been knocked out. Williams looks to be improving with every game and has a real chance of claiming an eighth singles title at Wimbledon.