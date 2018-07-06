World Cup Bracket 2018: Results, Qualified Teams After Friday's Knockout Play

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

France and Belgium will meet in the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday after both teams secured victories on Friday.

Les Bleus beat Uruguay 2-0 in their quarter-final thanks to goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann.

Belgium knocked out favourites Brazil with a Fernandinho own goal sending them on their way before Kevin De Bruyne doubled their lead. Renato Augusto pulled one back for the Selecao but they could not find an equaliser.

Here's a look at Friday's results and the updated bracket.

Uruguay 2-0 France

Brazil 1-2 Belgium

Friday Recap

Uruguay were forced to make do without striker Edinson Cavani for their clash with France as he failed to recover from a calf problem picked up against Portugal and only made the bench. Cristhian Stuani featured in his place, but Cavani was missed as Uruguay were knocked out of the tournament.

A tight and tense first half sparked into life five minutes before the break when France went ahead. Rodrigo Bentacur conceded a free-kick just outside the box and Les Bleus took full advantage. Griezmann swung the ball in and Varane rose highest to glance past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Opta highlighted Varane's aerial ability:

Uruguay should have equalised minutes later as they were handed a similar chance from a free-kick. Martin Caceres managed to get a firm header on the ball but could not beat Hugo Lloris who dived low to his right to keep it out.

France improved after the break and managed to double their lead on the hour mark. Griezmann tried his luck with a shot from outside the box which slipped through Muslera's hands and into the back of the net.

Squawka Football showed how goalkeepers have struggled at the World Cup:

It was a poor mistake from the goalkeeper and effectively settled the tie in France's favour. Uruguay did not lack for commitment but struggled to really trouble France who controlled the game well and saw it out comfortably.

Goal's Ben Hayward offered his view of the game:

France will now play Belgium for a place in the final in what promises to be an intriguing semi-final. Roberto Martinez's side knocked out favourites Brazil on Friday and will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Brazil almost opened the scoring after just eight minutes as Thiago Silva was denied by the post. Belgium went ahead five minutes later as a Nacer Chadli corner was deflected past goalkeeper Alisson by midfielder Fernandinho.

A powerful surge forwards from Romelu Lukaku brought Belgium's second just after the half hour mark. The striker picked out De Bruyne who fired home a low shot to leave the Selecao on the brink.

Goal highlighted Lukaku's effectiveness:

Tite's men came back in the second half and were given hope when Augusto headed home a superb pass from Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho then fired an excellent chance over the bar, and Neymar was denied by Thibaut Courtois late on as Brazil were knocked out.

It's another surprise result in an increasingly unpredictable tournament. France and Belgium look two of the strongest teams left in the competition, and the winner of Tuesday's match may well go on to lift the World Cup.