Former Southern WR Devon Gales Has Lot for Home Donated by Former Georgia LB

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2015, file photo, injured Southern University receiver Devon Gales is greeted by Georgia wide receiver Shakenneth Williams (23) before an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Georgia Southern, in Athens, Ga. Gales, the Southern player who suffered a paralyzing neck injury in a game against Georgia, finally is headed home to Louisiana. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former Southern wide receiver Devon Gales was paralyzed after taking a hit during a 2015 contest against Georgia. He and his family have since been seeking a lot to build a new home that would include accessibility for Gales as he makes his recovery and a rehabilitation room. 

But former Georgia linebacker and current CEO of Paran HomesWhit Marshall, stepped in and donated a one-acre plot for the family to build on, per Brandon Sudge of Macon.com.

"We are a Georgia family and feel privileged to play a small role in helping this project become a reality," Marshall said. "Devon and his family have been through a lot over the last two years and continue to persevere and keep such a positive attitude under these difficult circumstances. They deserve to be together."

Fundraisers have helped accumulate $250,000 for construction of the house. But the donation of the plot was another major step in the process.

"The biggest thing about it was the donation," Devon's mother, Tish Gales, told Sudge. "We loved the community atmosphere, as well. When we heard that news, we were overwhelmed, shocked and in awe."

Related

    Why a Left Tackle Might Be UGA’s Best Player

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Why a Left Tackle Might Be UGA’s Best Player

    Dawn of the Dawg
    via Dawn of the Dawg

    4-Star LB Donte Starks Commits to LSU

    College Football logo
    College Football

    4-Star LB Donte Starks Commits to LSU

    And The Valley Shook
    via And The Valley Shook

    Najee Contemplated Transferring After 2017

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Najee Contemplated Transferring After 2017

    theScore.com
    via theScore.com

    KU Hires Jeff Long as New Athletic Director

    College Football logo
    College Football

    KU Hires Jeff Long as New Athletic Director

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report