Former Southern WR Devon Gales Has Lot for Home Donated by Former Georgia LB

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former Southern wide receiver Devon Gales was paralyzed after taking a hit during a 2015 contest against Georgia. He and his family have since been seeking a lot to build a new home that would include accessibility for Gales as he makes his recovery and a rehabilitation room.

But former Georgia linebacker and current CEO of Paran Homes, Whit Marshall, stepped in and donated a one-acre plot for the family to build on, per Brandon Sudge of Macon.com.

"We are a Georgia family and feel privileged to play a small role in helping this project become a reality," Marshall said. "Devon and his family have been through a lot over the last two years and continue to persevere and keep such a positive attitude under these difficult circumstances. They deserve to be together."

Fundraisers have helped accumulate $250,000 for construction of the house. But the donation of the plot was another major step in the process.

"The biggest thing about it was the donation," Devon's mother, Tish Gales, told Sudge. "We loved the community atmosphere, as well. When we heard that news, we were overwhelmed, shocked and in awe."