World Cup 2018 Predictions: Projecting Final Teams to Advance to Semis

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Belgium and France are the two first two sides to have qualified for the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with two more tickets up for grabs on Saturday.

Croatia will be favoured to beat hosts Russia, and England will face Sweden, hoping to improve on their recent record against the Scandinavians.

Here's a look at the teams that have already qualified, and the remaining contests:

France

Belgium

Russia vs. Croatia

England vs. Sweden

On paper, Saturday's two fixtures appear a little more one-sided than the matches fans watched on Friday. Croatia are clear favourites against hosts Russia, and England are expected to cruise past Sweden.

Both the Swedes and Russians were unfancied coming into the tournament, although in the case of the Scandinavians, one has to wonder why. After qualifying ahead of the Netherlands and Italy and beating France in their qualifying group, they should have gotten a little more love from pundits and oddsmakers alike.

The side have already gone further than expected, and they have fully embraced the role of underdogs. They also know their recent record against the Three Lions is excellent, with just a single loss in their last eight outings:

From a tactical point of view, the Swedes present a tricky matchup for England, who have struggled creating danger in the centre of the park and could have a hard time breaking down the Scandinavian defence.

Sweden do a great job on the counter and on set pieces, two areas where the Three Lions are not at their best defensively. In terms of pure talent, England clearly have the advantage, but that hasn't accounted for much in the tournament so far.

Just ask Russia, the lowest-ranked team entering the tournament who somehow beat 2010 champions Spain in the last round.

Granted, La Roja were in turmoil before the tournament even began, switching managers just days before their first match. They were clearly out of sorts:

But theoretically, the gap in talent should have been enough to overcome. Instead, backed by a vocal home crowd, Russia did the unthinkable to set up a quarter-final against Croatia.

The Croats finally won their first match in the knockout stages since 1998, and having overcome that massive hurdle, will now believe this could be their year.

Their midfield should overrun Russia's completely, but the hosts are more than willing to give up the ball in those spaces. This match could come down to the efficiency of the forwards, and the in-form Artem Dzyuba will like his chances against a beatable defence.

Predictions: Croatia and England join the group of semi-finalists, but at least one survives a real scare on the way.