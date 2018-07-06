Andrew Luck Sends Autographed Football to Fan Who Returned His Wallet

Andrew Luck Sends Autographed Football to Fan Who Returned His WalletJuly 6, 2018
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck recently showed appreciation for a good Samaritan who found his wallet.
Haleigh Hoffman of RTV6 in Indianapolis tweeted that her friend's father found Luck's wallet while on a bike ride before returning it to the Colts' practice facility.
In return, Luck sent the man an autographed football accompanied by a thank you note:
Haleigh Hoffman @HaleighHoffman
My friend’s dad found Andrew Luck’s wallet while he was on a bike ride. He returned it to the practice facility and a few weeks later he got this in the mail! Such a nice gesture. @Colts @NFL @JimIrsay #Colts https://t.co/1UVfXt9ZQS
Luck thanked the man for making his life "much easier" and wrote that he reminded him of the "kindness of strangers."
After missing the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury, Luck is looking to bounce back and re-establish himself as one of the NFL's elite signal-callers in 2018.
Good fortune hasn't been on Luck's side lately, but perhaps the recovery of his wallet is a sign that brighter days are ahead for the three-time Pro Bowler.
