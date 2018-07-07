Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Open Steven N'Zonzi Talks in Latest Rumours

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly started discussions with Sevilla over the potential signing of midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

According to Sky Sports, new manager Unai Emery is keen to work with the 29-year-old again, having previously linked up together at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

It's said Emery is ready to make the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man his fourth signing of the summer. Arsenal have already acquired Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in this window.

Midfield does appear to be an area the new coach wants to strengthen, though. According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Arsenal are also closing in on a potential deal for Uruguay and Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira:

Arsenal do appear a little light in the middle of the park at the moment. Jack Wilshere was released by the club at the end of his contract recently, as was Santi Cazorla after the Spaniard's constant battle with injury issues.

N'Zonzi would undoubtedly add some presence to this part of the pitch and the type of physicality the Gunners have long been without in front of their back four.

Sebastian Konopka/Associated Press

Since he moved to Sevilla and started working under Emery, N'Zonzi has made major strides as a player. In Spain he uses his huge frame to great effect in midfield, shielding the ball, winning headers and brushing off oncoming opponents when he does opt to march forward.

In addition, N'Zonzi has improved the technical side of his game. While there were times during his spell in England when he would often gift possession to opponents, he's now much smarter in how he utilises the ball. It's made him one of the most complete midfielders in La Liga.

He helped Sevilla win the 2015-2016 UEFA Europa League and as noted below, his career seemingly continues to be on an upward curve:

While he's only started one game at the FIFA World Cup, in it N'Zonzi showed what a useful footballer he could be:

After three successful years at Sevilla, there would possibly be a temptation for N'Zonzi to move on this summer, especially if a team as prestigious as Arsenal moved for him. In addition, he played some of the best football of his career under Emery previously.

The 29-year-old would be a useful addition for Arsenal too. N'Zonzi knows all about the Premier League and has shown himself adept at taking on numerous different responsibilities at the hub of the side.

Should the Frenchman arrive along with Torreira to provide competition to the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal would be looking in good shape in the central positions as they head into a crucial 2018-19 season.