Yankees Trade Rumors: Mike Moustakas on New York's Radar

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas reportedly has a number of suitors around baseball, with the New York Yankees showing interest, though perhaps not at the position you'd expect.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, "Multiple teams are interested in Moustakas as a first baseman, sources told MLB.com Thursday, and the Yankees are among the clubs that have considered trading for Moustakas and moving him across the diamond."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

