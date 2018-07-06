British F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton Leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP1

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton got off to an ideal start at the 2018 Formula One British Grand Prix on Friday, as he topped the timesheets in first practice at Silverstone.

The Mercedes man and home favourite posted a mark of one minute, 27.487 seconds to beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas and world championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes are seeking to recover after a disappointing weekend in Austria last time out, as both of their drivers failed to finish the race due to mechanical issues. Vettel heads into Sunday's race with a one-point lead over main title rival Hamilton.

The drivers will be back later in the day for second practice. Here's a recap of the action from Silverstone so far.

FP1 Recap

Here are the final standings from first practice at the British Grand Prix:

With the sun shining at Silverstone, there were few issues for the drivers early on as they took things relatively easy. Some big names did run into trouble late on, though.

After finishing second on the podium in Austria, Kimi Raikkonen didn't have his best morning, as he was only able to muster the fifth-quickest time.

He also spun on the grass at Brooklands after a scruffy approach to the corner:

Another strong performer in Austria was Haas' Romain Grosjean, as he finished fourth. However, he suffered a nasty smash at Abbey, crashing into the wall backwards.

That was the first of two virtual safety cars in the morning; the second was brought out for last week's winner Max Verstappen in the latter stages.

The Dutchman had been suffering with suspension woes early in the session, and then with the clock ticking down, his Red Bull ground to a halt along the home straight, eventually nestling up against the pit wall.

The 20-year-old immediately diagnosed the issue:

Elsewhere, Mercedes showed an early edge over Ferrari around a track that should suit the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton was the class of the field in FP1, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. The Briton was 0.367 seconds clear of Bottas, while Vettel will need to show a lot more over the course of the weekend if his overall lead is to remain come Sunday.