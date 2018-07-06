Juventus President Andrea Agnelli Reportedly in Contact with Cristiano Ronaldo

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

The links between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus continue to tighten as it's reported the Italian club's president, Andrea Agnelli, has been in contact with the Real Madrid ace on more than one occasion.

Calciomercato.com reported the pair have had multiple phone conversations amid rumours of Ronaldo joining the Bianconeri for between €100 million (£88.5 million) and €120 million (£106.2 million).

News of Agnelli's input only serves to close the distance between the two clubs as Ronaldo approaches what could be the end of his nine-year reign at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

On top of forking out what would be a new club-record fee, Juventus also face a task in managing Ronaldo's wage requirements, although Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern provided some explanation as to how that's being tackled:

Ronaldo made clear his intentions to leave Madrid after beating Liverpool to win a third successive UEFA Champions League final in May, per Reuters. Calciomercato outlined the 33-year-old has "left no possible door open for staying at Real."

But Los Blancos president Florentino Perez still isn't likely to let his star—who has another three years left to run on his contract—go easily.

According to the report, Perez has said Ronaldo must publicly explain his decision to leave the Bernabeu.

Only after that will his move to Juventus be negotiated, per Sport Witness, and even then his €1 billion release clause presents something of a stumbling block for his suitors:

Given his age, the lack of resale value and the player's own apparent motivation to leave Real, it's understandable that Ronaldo be given a more realistic price tag in the eight-digit realm.

Juventus haven't even signed the player yet and are already experiencing the kind of marketing magic that could become commonplace were they to actually get Ronaldo:

What's more, the player's representative, Jorge Mendes, spoke about Ronaldo's prospects of moving this summer, per Sky Sport Italia's Fabrizio Romano:

Agnelli's introduction to proceedings may provide the extra push the Bianconeri need to get a deal, seemingly skipping to the top of Juve's food chain and ahead of general manager Giuseppe Marotta, who usually handles transfers.

The developing transfer saga has moved swiftly since Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, with Serie A's greatest power wasting little time in their attempts to pull off the signing of the summer.