Cristian Pavon's Agent Shoots Down Arsenal Rumours, Says He Wants Boca Stay

Cristian Pavon's agent has distanced his client from a move to Arsenal and said there's "nothing official" from the Gunners, adding that the winger wants to stay at Boca Juniors for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in January, but Fernando Hidalgo dismissed talk of a renewed effort when he told Radio La Red (h/t MailOnline's Robert Cottingham): "There is still nothing official from Arsenal. Pavon informed Boca's hierarchy about his desire to stay and play in the Copa Libertadores."

Pavon was a part of Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and started in last week's round-of-16 defeat to France.

Boca have won the Argentinian Primera Division the past two seasons, with Pavon a prominent member of their lineup in both campaigns. However, Neil Jones of Goal suggested the World Cup was a step up beyond his capabilities:

Gunners manager Unai Emery is right to seek additions on the flanks after Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott were each allowed to leave north London over the past year.

So far this summer the north Londoners have added defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos to their ranks, as well as goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but now more offensive recruitment is required.

Argentinian football expert Roy Nemer explored the Pavon to Arsenal rumours, with a growing price-tag unlikely to help convince Emery's side he's the man they need:

Pavon's desire to feature in the Copa Libertadores, South America's continental competition, suggests it's not just Arsenal that could struggle to lure him, such is his motivation to remain in his current setting for the time being.

What's more, Boca president Daniel Angelici said in January that Pavon's buyout clause meant the power was in the player's hands, per the Mirror's Thomas Bristow: "We put a release clause in the contract just in case clubs like this appear. It's then the player who has the last word."

Cottingham's report also mentioned Arsenal's impending deal to sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria, and former ESPN FC editor James Dall suggested a wide player would be best after that:

Emery's squad is short on out-and-out wingers if Emery intends to play that style of formation. Henrikh Mkhitaryan can play there, but fans have seen Danny Welbeck, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Perez all used in that capacity despite being better-suited elsewhere.

Arsenal's hunt for a winger looks as though it would be better spent elsewhere, however, as Pavon appears to have closed the door on any summer move to the Emirates.