World Cup 2018: Odds and Predictions for Saturday Quarter-Final Matches

England face Sweden in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday after a 12-year absence from the last eight of the competition, hoping to make the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to a penalty-shootout victory over Colombia in the round of 16, but Sweden have only conceded in one of their four matches in Russia and look like a dark horse emerging.

The hosts will then take on Croatia at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi for the last remaining semi-final place. Russia haven't advanced past the quarter-finals since 1966, while Croatia's run to third in 1998 is their only previous trip into the last four.

Stanislav Cherchesov has mentored Russia to become this tournament's underdogs, beating Spain on penalties in the last round to reach this point, but Croatia have looked like one of the most attractive teams to watch.

We provide a preview of Saturday's World Cup matchups, complete with score predictions, fixture schedule and a breakdown of the latest odds.

Saturday's Schedule, Predictions

Sweden 1-2 England AET, 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Russia 1-2 Croatia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Saturday's World Cup Match Odds

Sweden (39-10), Draw (51-25), England (77-100)



Russia (29-10), Draw (21-10), Croatia (32-25)

England Eke Out Narrow Win, Croatia Keep Cruising

Sweden battled against the odds to come out on top of an extremely challenging Group F comprising Germany and fellow qualifiers Mexico to reach this stage, and by no means have England got an easy task on their hands.

Only through a 95th-minute Toni Kroos missile were Die Mannschaft able to hand Sweden their only defeat of the World Cup so far, and ESPN FC pundit Shaka Hislop warned of their aerial threat as being a particular concern:

Mexico were unable to break down a Swedish defence led by captain and potent penalty-taker Andreas Granqvist, keeping clean sheets against Mexico and Switzerland in their last two outings.

Southgate's men were forced into extra time after Colombia headed in an injury-time equaliser on Tuesday, with the Three Lions yet to keep a clean sheet at this World Cup.

It's a clash of styles that could be treacherous for an attacking-oriented side such as England, but commentator Ian Darke did spot one weak area in the opposition's armour:

As if that wasn't enough, This Morning's oinking oracle, Mystic Marcus, vouched for the Three Lions ahead of their match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium:

Roughly 1,500 kilometres to the south, Croatia will seek to halt Russia's romp through the competition, which recently saw them bounce back from defeat to Uruguay with a dramatic shootout win over Spain.

While Sweden are attempting to overcome a large population deficit when they run into England, the gulf in Croatia's head count compared to their own quarter-final opponents is a lot steeper, per statistician Simon Gleave:

This head-to-head is an interesting one in that Russia have already shown, in beating Spain, they can implement a frustrating defence against a passing team based on hard work, which works against Croatia.

Except Zlatko Dalic's men have the alternative weapons to change their approach that Spain perhaps don't, with forwards Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic also impressing en route to the last eight.

Reuters showed Russia have some animal fortune-tellers of their own that predicted the hosts to advance, though it's likely they come undone against arguably the best team left in the competition:

Russia have from somewhere summoned a strength at this home World Cup, but Uruguay's 3-0 win in the group stage showed they can be unsettled and perhaps don't possess the fortitude to come back from falling first.

Their penalty-shootout win over Denmark in the round of 16 was Croatia's first time going behind in a game, but they persevered and came back to progress, suggesting it's they who have the edge in the all-important mental game.