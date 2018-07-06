Grayson Allen Says Scuffle with Trae Young During Summer League Was 'Nothing'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen, right, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Both players were called for a technical foul. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz rookie Grayson Allen had his first on-court incident during Thursday's NBA Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks when he got snarled with Trae Young. 

Speaking to reporters after the Jazz's 92-87 win, Allen said they just "got tangled up" and that it was "nothing": 

The play occurred early in the third quarter when Allen came up to defend Young and they locked arms:

Given Allen's college reputation at Duke, whenever he's involved in a situation like this, there will be extra eyes on him. He and Young shook hands after the game, so there don't appear to be any hard feelings. 

