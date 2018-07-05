Former NFL DL Barry Cofield Arrested for Heroin Possession, Assaulting Officer

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former New York Giants and Washington Redskins defensive tackle Barry Cofield was arrested Tuesday on charges of heroin possession, fleeing and alluding, and aggravated assault on a police officer, the Orlando Sentinel's Michael Williams reported Thursday.

According to Williams, Cofield was released from custody after posting bond.

Authorities arrived at an intersection Lake Mary, Florida, to find Cofield asleep with his foot on the brake of his Cadillac Escalade. He then awoke and drove away, leading authorities on a chase that ended shortly after he rammed into a police car.

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando shared Cofield's mugshot:

Spectrum News reported police searched his vehicle and discovered a red powdery substance in a pants pocket that "presumptively field tested positive for heroin."

Cofield is a 10-year NFL veteran who last played in 2015. He was a member of the Giants in 2007 when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.