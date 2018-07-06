Lakers Rumors: Latest on Kawhi Leonard Trade and LeBron James' Input

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

One of the wildest offseasons in Los Angeles Lakers history continues taking shape.

Ever since LeBron James climbed onboard, this has become a summer purple-and-gold faithful will never forget. But the fact it keeps taking unexpected twists and turns is what makes this team as intriguing as any in the NBA.

The latest rumors out of Lakerland include another update on their possible future with Kawhi Leonard and what role LeBron is playing in their roster reshuffling.

Kawhi Prefers Clippers?

It's hard to tell what anyone knows about the Leonard-San Antonio Spurs saga, other than it's strange. It's rare to hear of any discord inside the silver-and-black fortress, let alone the bizarre tales attached to this situation.

That said, two elements are mentioned often enough to view them as true or at least likely—Leonard wants out of San Antonio and back into his native L.A.

As for what will happen in L.A., there isn't a consensus.

ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright was the latest to chime in. Appearing Thursday on the Back to Back podcast on the Count The Dings Network, Wright indicated Leonard has grown more interested in the Los Angeles Clippers than the Lakers since LeBron's addition.

"He doesn't want to go and be second fiddle to LeBron," Wright said. "That's what I was told. I was told by somebody that would know. So right now the Clippers are where he wants to go."

Wright continued with a line that should caution Clippers fans from prematurely celebrating: "I talked to people within the Spurs organization, and they're like, 'Yeah he wants to go to the Clippers, but their assets are s--t at this point.'"

That might be the most important takeaway, since Leonard's preference has previously been reported as both the Clippers (by Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania on The Herd with Colin Cowherd) and the Lakers (by Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod).

Until Leonard reaches free agency—which won't happen before next summer—his preference doesn't necessarily matter. The only way he escapes San Antonio sooner than later is if the Spurs sign off on an incoming trade package. That won't happen without Leonard's suitors selling something San Antonio wants.

No Pressure for Second Star?

Before James took his talents to Hollywood, some wondered whether he would require a second star to take the plunge. It was a reasonable assumption given his age (33), jewelry count (three rings) and the Lakers' recent woes (five consecutive losing seasons).

That James jumped on before anyone else proved it wasn't a holdup then, and it doesn't sound like it's causing any snags now.

"He is not pressuring L.A. to acquire a second star now, per sources familiar with his thinking," ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote. "His decision to come alone for three guaranteed seasons speaks for itself."

Also easing James' mind, according to Lowe, is Brandon Ingram's sky-high potential, the loaded 2019 free-agency class and confidence in the sales pitch the Lakers will be making by then.

This might be the best path the Lakers can plot for now.

Patience makes sense for a couple reasons—the youngsters' upside, the Golden State Warriors' status as favorites—especially if James approves it. This also potentially gives the savvy superstar a full year to assess his new situation and identify both the primary problems and best possible solutions.

James Consulted on Roster Moves?

Much has been said and written about the Lakers' approach to building a roster around James.

This might be the kindest variation—it's unlike any we've seen at his previous stops.

He's always thrived with shooters; L.A. grabbed Rajon Rondo and his 30.9 career three-point percentage. James has stressed the importance of basketball smarts; the Lakers added two-time Shaqtin' a Fool MVP JaVale McGee. The addition of ear-whisperer Lance Stephenson confused on several levels.

But if people are questioning the strategy, James apparently isn't among them. As ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported, James has known of this strategy since signing and has offered his input along the way:

"Just what in the hell were the Lakers doing?

"Here is the answer: exactly what James and Lakers president Magic Johnson planned when they met for more than three hours on the first night of free agency. According to multiple sources within the Lakers and close to James, this is the rollout of a plan Johnson outlined for James the night of June 30 at James' home. The subsequent deals, which sources say James has consulted on but have been executed at Johnson and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka's direction, follow this vision."

While James has often worked alongside perimeter specialists, the Lakers have placed higher priorities on defense and playmaking. Only time knows if this will work, but it has already intrigued some.

"I know some people are rolling their eyes, but I like what the Lakers have done," a rival executive told the ESPN scribes. "You can find shooters. They've taken some in the last few drafts. Playmakers matter and are harder to find."