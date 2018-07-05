Celtics Rumors: Boston Hasn't Contacted Marcus Smart, PG 'Hurt and Disgusted'

Adam Wells

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart in action during Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Marcus Smart is reportedly unhappy with the Boston Celtics for their lack of movement in contract talks. 

Per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, a source close to Smart's camp said he is "hurt and disgusted" because the Celtics have yet to contact him with an offer.

Smart is a restricted free agent, though he hasn't generated much interest from anyone thus far. 

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reported on June 25 that the Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls could be interested in Smart. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod that the market for restricted free agents this summer is "decimated" because teams have less money to spend after many of them splurged when the salary cap spiked in 2016. 

The Celtics are $11.8 million over the 2018-19 salary cap with 13 players under contract, per Spotrac

Smart, who was drafted No. 6 overall by Boston in 2014, averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 assists per game in 2017-18. 

