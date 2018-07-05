Daniel Cormier Falls to Floor, Limps Backstage After UFC 226 Press Conference

Daniel Cormier Falls to Floor, Limps Backstage After UFC 226 Press ConferenceJuly 6, 2018
It's starting to feel like Saturday night's UFC 226 is a cursed event. Less than 24 hours after UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced out of his scheduled bout with Brian Ortega, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had a scary moment in the moments after the pre-fight press conference, appearing to trip before falling to the floor as he left the table.
Though it's unclear what caused the slip, DC obviously took a bad spill, hitting the stage with an audible thud. Brian Campbell of CBS Sports posted a video of the immediate aftermath on Twitter, which shows Cormier walking quite gingerly backstage:
While it was certainly a scary moment at what should have been the easiest part of fight week, there's no need for fight fans to panic. Cormier reemerged not long after and didn't seem any worse for wear:
Hopefully, there are no ill effects from this and hopefully, somebody wraps the main eventers in bubble wrap to keep them safe until Saturday night.
