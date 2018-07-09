Updated New York Knicks Free Agency Big Board

0 of 4

It's a calm, feet-up, seat-back kind of free agency for the New York Knicks. The front office is being patient and committing to a modest diet of cheap, short deals this summer to save room for dessert in 2019.

After officially signing their second-round draft pick to a multi-year contract Sunday, the Knicks are already over the salary cap and carrying 17 players on the roster. Even if they free up some cap space (by using the stretch provision to cut Joakim Noah or by trading another player), they aren't likely to splurge.

Expect the Knicks execs to move at a mosey, and by summer's end, they will calmly sign athletic youth eager to prove themselves and wily veterans ready to play supporting roles.

So, who is still available and might look good in a blue-and-orange jersey? Here are a few possibilities.