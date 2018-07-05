Utah Summer League 2018: Final Scores, Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Following an off day, the Utah Summer League resumed on Thursday for its final pair of games featuring four of this season's most intriguing rookies to watch.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a breakout star through two games for the Memphis Grizzlies. The San Antonio Spurs countered with their own young stud in Lonnie Walker IV. The second game is a chance for Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Grayson Allen to test their skills against each other.

Here's a rundown of the top storylines from Thursday's games.

Thursday's Results

San Antonio Spurs 94, Memphis Grizzlies 87

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Lonnie Walker IV, Derrick White Display Impact Potential for Spurs

With lingering questions about what their roster will look like when the regular season begins, the Spurs found something in their summer-league backcourt duo during their 94-87 win over the Grizzlies.

Walker, who sat out Tuesday's game after going 3-of-16 in the opener against the Utah Jazz, came back with a solid outing. The rookie out of Miami had 14 points and showed good range on his shot with two of his five made field goals coming from behind the arc.

Spurs assistant Will Hardy, who is coaching the summer-league team, told reporters after Walker's rough outing on Monday that the pressure of wanting to perform may have gotten to him.

"The first game of summer league for rookies is really tough," Hardy said. "They feel this pressure to perform and show everybody everything they’ve got. I thought he rushed a little bit. He took some tough ones, but he settled in a little later in the game. I expect him to get better and better every game."

Rather than try to shoot his way past that performance, Walker was better at picking his spots. He still needs to be more consistent, but that's what this time of the year is for.

The Spurs also have an opening on the bench at point guard behind Dejounte Murray. They could attempt to re-sign Tony Parker, but Derrick White continues to show promise this summer. The 2017 first-round pick led all players with 26 points, making him the only Spurs player to score at least 20 points in all three games in Utah.

White is at least giving head coach Gregg Popovich another option to think about off the bench next season.

Jackson had his worst offensive showing of the summer for the Grizzlies. Since coming out of the gate going 9-of-15 on Monday, the No. 4 pick has combined to shoot 5-of-18 in the past two games. He did make his presence felt in other ways.



The Grizzlies knew that Jackson was going to be a project when they drafted him. His early returns have been mixed, but the highs give him the potential to be the star this franchise needs him to be.