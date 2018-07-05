Thursday NBA Free-Agency Roundup: The Costliest Whiffs of Free Agency So Far

1 of 6

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Minnesota Complacency

If you need one symbolic signing that represents the Minnesota Timberwolves' futility this offseason, that's a simple request. Adding Anthony Tolliver on a one-year deal worth $5 million, as first reported by Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, is a justifiable move that fills a need (floor spacing from the second-unit frontcourt), but the deal came so early in the free-agency period and hard-capped the organization, essentially preventing it from making any other splashes.

Given how quickly money is drying up in the current market, that's a bit troubling—reminiscent of the Detroit Pistons hard-capping themselves last offseason to sign Langston Galloway during free agency's opening salvo. And that's not good news if the franchise is trying to win over a potentially disgruntled Jimmy Butler.

"A league source said Butler, who has been frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates—specifically Karl-Anthony Towns—does not intend to sign an extension with the Timberwolves," Joe Cowley reported for the Chicago Sun-Times.



A potentially malcontent star? Essentially swapping a 30-year-old Nemanja Bjelica (who's now making less money) for a 33-year-old Tolliver in a move that won't disprove front-office nonchalance? That sounds like a whiff.



Philadelphia Luring Stars

The Philadelphia 76ers have done just fine making low-level moves. Absorbing Wilson Chandler into their cap space is a positive, especially because they picked up a second-round pick in the process. JJ Redick is coming back, and Nemanja Bjelica (more on him shortly) could be a savvy addition to the second unit.

But the Sixers are still whiffing on their top priority.

Blessed with plentiful cap space and a roster brimming with young, prodigious talents, this squad was in prime position to pair an established star with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. It was supposed to be a contender in the LeBron James chase (nope). It was supposed to have a shot at Paul George, who was a perfect fit alongside the incumbent standouts (nope). It was supposed to be capable of putting together a convincing package for Kawhi Leonard (nope...for now, at least).

Upgrading marginally is better than nothing, but this wasn't the original play in the City of Brotherly Love.

Anthony Davis Losing His Kentucky Friends

This one is legitimately troubling, and not just because the New Orleans Pelicans' upside is capped in 2018-19 without the returns of a recovering DeMarcus Cousins and a motivated Rajon Rondo. They've covered their bases deftly with a buy-low flier on Elfrid Payton, but that's just not the same.

This would be true in a talent-driven vacuum, but it's especially relevant because Anthony Davis' happiness is of paramount importance. If you thought he was a mainstay in trade rumors during prior go-rounds, just wait and see what happens if the Pelicans aren't already functioning as playoff locks when calendars flip over to 2019.

"Sources close to Anthony Davis have confirmed to me that he was neither aware nor consulted on the progress or deteriation [sic] of contract talks between the Pelicans and Rajon Rondo and that he wasn't pleased," CrescentCitySports.com's David M. Grubb revealed in the aftermath of Rondo's departure to the Los Angeles Lakers. "How this impacts his relationship with management remains to be seen."

Maybe this becomes a nonstory. But the tiniest hint of a communication breakdown can morph from a molehill to a mountain in no time, and the Pelicans can't afford to upset their franchise cornerstone in the slightest.

Houston Missing Out on Key Pieces

Perhaps the Houston Rockets could've taken down the Warriors if Chris Paul's hamstring hadn't betrayed him during the tail end of the Western Conference Finals. But as we've seen time and time again throughout NBA history, franchises often only get one legitimate shot at overthrowing a dynastic force.

Houston may have squandered its lone shot. It may get another one. Which of those hypotheticals becomes reality remains to be seen, but this offseason isn't helping the franchise stay within sniffing distance of the defending champions—the defending champions who are only continuing to improve, no less.

Losing Trevor Ariza to the Phoenix Suns is a big deal, considering his importance to the Rockets on both ends of the floor. Luc Mbah a Moute is still bouncing around the open market and has been linked to the Washington Wizards, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. Adding Michael Carter-Williams—and potentially Nick Young, if reports from USA Today's Kelly Iko come to fruition—won't make up for those departures.

Any slippage from the Warriors' primary challenger has to be considered a whiff, and we haven't even touched on the still unsigned Clint Capela. The big man could be brought back on a max contract and can't reasonably escape Houston because of his restricted status, but retaining him would represent stagnation rather than the needed upgrade.

And given the lack of momentum on this front, even that's not guaranteed.

Orlando Needs Guards Badly

Kudos to the Orlando Magic for bringing back Aaron Gordon (though I must admit, I'm still not entirely sold on him being worthy of a four-year, $84 million contract). That leaves this organization boasting plenty of intriguing talent in the frontcourt, given the enduring presences of Gordon and Jonathan Isaac while Mo Bamba prepares to make his NBA debut.

But point guard remains a glaring hole, and the Magic haven't made any progress on that front. Not only did they fail to add anyone at the position during the draft, but they couldn't land any agreements during the opening portion of free agency. Now, that process gets even tougher because money is scarce and most floor generals worth rostering will likely want to enjoy better shots at the postseason.

This isn't a joke. At the moment, D.J. Augustin is Orlando's only point guard. Seriously.

Perhaps you don't think that's too troubling because the Magic are still in the rebuilding process and don't need to have a keeper at every position. But if that's your thought process, keep in mind that the development of forwards and bigs is often predicated upon the play of the 1-guards who are tasked with getting them the rock and setting them up for success.