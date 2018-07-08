Eight Years Ago LeBron Took His Talents to South Beach with "The Decision"

Rachel SmithContributor IJuly 8, 2018

  1. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  2. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  3. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  4. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  5. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  6. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  7. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  8. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  9. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  10. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  11. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  12. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  13. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  14. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  15. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  16. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  17. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  18. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  19. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

Right Arrow Icon

Eight years ago the King decided to take his talents down south. What happened during his time in the 305? Watch above for a look back at how LeBron James made "The Decision."

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Booker, Suns Agree to $158M Max Extension

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Booker, Suns Agree to $158M Max Extension

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mozgov, Biyombo in 3-Team Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mozgov, Biyombo in 3-Team Trade

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest FA Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest FA Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ayton Leads Suns Past Kings in SL

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ayton Leads Suns Past Kings in SL

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report