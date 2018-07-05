Jeff Long Hired as Kansas Athletic Director

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2014, file photo, University of Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long speaks during a news conference in Little Rock, Ark. Long will be in the spotlight when he announces the four teams in the first College Football Playoff on Sunday. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Danny Johnston/Associated Press

The University of Kansas officially hired former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long to the same position on Thursday.

Long was Arkansas' athletic director from 2008-17 and previously served as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. 

"Jeff Long has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in major college athletics, and he is a terrific fit for Kansas Athletics as we work to ensure our student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom," Kansas chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a press release. "Those who know him describe him as a man of character who cares deeply about higher education and the student-athletes he serves. For all these reasons, we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Kansas."

Long's contract states he will earn $1.5 million annually in base salary, with $1.3 million paid privately by Kansas Athletics. The University will cover the additional $200,000. 

"Jeff Long is among the best and most respected athletics directors in the country," Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said. "He has great experience, a great pedigree, and he knows what it takes to succeed at the highest levels. While I'm just getting to know Jeff, I'm impressed that he’s universally described as a high-character guy who will provide strong support for every sport across the entire athletics program. From my perspective, he’s exactly the type of leader we need. Our fans can be excited about the future of Kansas Athletics."

Now settled in Lawrence, Long will oversee an athletic department that is headlined by Self's basketball team—one that is expected to contend for a national championship with Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Udoka Azubuike, Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson. 

Long will also be in charge of a football program that has gone 3-33 over the last three seasons and hasn't played in a bowl game since 2008. 

